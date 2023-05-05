(Des Moines) -- A fallen Fremont County sheriff's deputy has been honored at Iowa's Peace Officer Memorial.
At a special ceremony Friday morning, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and other dignataries paid tribute to Deputy Austin "Melvin" Richardson, as well as Coralville Police Sergeant John Karl Williams. Reynolds says the annual ceremony at the site in Des Moines seeks to honor peace officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving.
"Today, as we honor their ultimate sacrifice, may we all remain grateful for the work that they gave their lives performing," said Reynolds. "The strength of character and sense of duty that drove these men through every shift is a powerful reminder that behind every badge is a brave and generous heart."
Richardson was killed in a car accident in June 2022 while on duty. Reynolds called Richardson a dedicated public servant, citing his 14 years in law enforcement as well as his service as a volunteer firefighter.
"At great personal risk and sacrifice, our peace officers instill safety and calm in our communities, allowing each of us to go about our daily lives without concern," said Reynolds. "These are guardians and protectors, heroes that span the gap between us and sources of chaos and violence."
As part of the ceremony, Richardson and Williams will have their names etched in granite at the memorial. Families of both men were presented with an American flag by Reynolds. Williams died from a medical emergency while on duty last July. Flags were ordered at half-staff across the state Friday.