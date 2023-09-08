(Washington, D.C.) -- Nebraska Senator Pete Ricketts is calling on the Biden Administration to release more information on the plans to increase submarine production in the wake of a new defense deal.
In September 2021, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States struck the defense deal, AUKUS and announced an arrangement for Australia to acquire "conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered" submarine capability through the partnership in March 2023. However, during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, Ricketts was among lawmakers asking for more information on whether the U.S. had the resources to fulfill the agreement while also keeping up with its national security requirements.
"Australia is obviously making a generational investment in their submarine industrial base and ours, and we ought to be doing the same--I agree that this is a huge competitive advantage for us, so the question is what is that number it is going to take," said Ricketts. "We're grateful the Australians want to invest $3 billion, but what do we need to invest to be able to get to 66 submarines--has a study been done. If it has been, can it be supplied to Congress and if it's not, then when is it going to be done."
As part of that agreement, Australia agreed to invest approximately $3 billion in the first four years of the agreement into U.S. shipbuilding. However, Ricketts says the U.S. Navy is still well short of the 66-vessel goal the military branch previously told Congress it needed to reach to defend the U.S. properly.
"Right now, we're sitting at 49 (submarines) and I believe Dr. (Mara) Karlin, you mentioned that up to 40% were not available due to maintenance issues and now they've got it down to 33% are not available and are hoping to improve upon that," he said. "But, by 2030 we're going to be dropping down to 46 submarines and so even adding the additional submarines through availability because of maintenance, you're still not going to have anywhere close to the 66 submarines."
However, Ricketts emphasized that he supports the AUKUS agreement, particularly how it could help counter the People's Republic of China in the Indo-Pacific region.
"They've got the largest Navy in the world, they are expanding their capabilities, and this is all part of Xi Jinping's plan to dominate the world by 2049," said Ricketts. "In some areas, they are outpacing us in regards to their technological capabilities, but one area they can not do that in is our allies. That's why this AUKUS agreements is so important and it's important that we get it right--that we get our ducks in a row to be able to meet the commitment."
Ricketts' comments came during the questioning of Dr. Mara Karlin, acting deputy undersecretary of defense for policy and assistant secretary of defense for strategy, plans, and capabilities.