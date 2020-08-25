(Lincoln) -- Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts says cooperation between students, parents and schools is critical to keeping kids in classrooms during the pandemic.
School districts across Nebraska have begun classes for the year and Ricketts says he encourages parents and students to cooperate with contact tracers and other public health officials if positive cases occur. He says having kids back in the classroom fills an important part of development.
"Schools fill a role that goes beyond just academic progression," said Ricketts. "Obviously, academic progression is important. We want to see our kids continue to learn. But as far as the overall social well-being, it is also important for our kids to be back in classrooms."
Ricketts also points to a drop in child abuse reports being linked directly to schools being remote.
"Teachers are one of the main groups that call into our child abuse hotline," said Ricketts. "We saw back in March when we closed schools down, that the number of calls coming into that hotline is dropping off. We're concerned about the reports of child abuse that may be unreported because kids are not back in classrooms."
Nebraska Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt says his department is working with local public health agencies to track testing and case data in each school district. He echoed the governor's comments that having kids in classrooms is the best option.
"Students with disabilities or students that are on individual education plans or have other special needs, there's a particular focus on those students," said Blomstedt. "We're working between the school and the parents and that particular student. That's part of the important relationship between schools and parents, but really right at this moment in time it's important that we pay attention to those types of issues that might surface. Continuing to do that work has been an important part of that."
Blomstedt implored parents around the state to continue to be flexible as state and local officials continue to navigate what school will look like during the pandemic.
"The reality is that we keep learning," said Blomstedt. "It's going to be important that we keep doing this. To be able to sustain a regular school setting for our students has been important. It's been an important part of our economy, but it's also been an important part of that social-emotional well-being for families and students alike."
Ricketts says he encourages parents to have their children tested if they believe there could have been an exposure to a case of COVID-19 while at school.