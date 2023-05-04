Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.