(Washington, D.C.) -- Nebraska U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts is calling on the State Department's Bureau of Consular Affairs to address the growing number of people waiting to receive their passports.
During a Senate Committee of Foreign Relations hearing, Ricketts questioned the State Department's Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Consular Affairs, Rena Bitter, on her department's ability to address a passport office with a backlog of nearly three million passports. The former Governor says the number of requests for assistance with passports in Nebraska has grown from a couple a month a few years ago to five or six a day. Ricketts called for process improvements to reduce the current 10-13 weeks for routine applications and 7-9 weeks for expedited processing.
"You don't even have a goal that you're trying to reach to be able to get to, whether it's two, three, or four weeks, down from your 10-13 weeks," said Ricketts. "I've run large organizations including most recently the state of Nebraska. You have to set a goal first so that you can work backwards."
He also called for transparency from the department, asking them to release the number of pending passports and update them weekly. Ricketts suggested implementing process improvement methodologies such as Lean Six Sigma, which during his time as Governor of Nebraska, the state utilized to significantly reduce the number of steps and length of time for various projects.
"For example, when we were doing an air construction permit, it was 110 steps long and we cut it down to 22 and we cut the time down from 190 days to 65 days," he said. "When I listen to the problems that you have, if you implement something like Lean Six Sigma, you will be able to help address some of these issues."
Ricketts believes addressing the system should help improve the process rather than just attempting to get more individuals on staff.
"I want you to know that I walked into this committee hearing sympathetic because I ran a business that experienced rapid growth and had to address customer needs," said Ricketts. "I know it's a challenge and you've got bring on people and I'm glad to here that you're trying to get hired up as well. But, that's not going to solve your problem, you need to address the system you've got in place to be able to do that."
Ricketts also advocated for more passport options near Nebraska, such as Omaha or Kansas City. Nebraskans needing help with the passport application process can contact Ricketts' constituent casework team at 202-224-4224 or by visiting ricketts.senate.gov/services.