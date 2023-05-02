(Washington, D.C.) -- Nebraska U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts is calling on officials to review and streamline the federal permitting process.
During a Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works hearing on federal permitting reform, Ricketts cited a local example involving Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue. He says the base waited nearly six years for permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to raise the levees around the installation. That delay meant the project wasn't completed prior to massive flooding near the base in 2019.
"They got the permit in time to start construction in March 2019, just as we had a 500-year flood that then did $1 billion in damage to the state," said Ricketts. "If they had just gotten the permit done in four years, like we were talking the average was, we could have been able to avoid that. But their unnecessary delays caused $1 billion and threatened our national security."
The former governor of Nebraska outlined steps that his administration undertook at the state permitting level to improve processes. He says the state government utilized a process improvement methodology called Lean Six Sigma.
"You map out the process steps it takes to be able to get a process done," said Ricketts. "It could be anything. We did it in a number of our agencies. We did it in 18 different agencies and had 900 different projects that saved our teammates about 900,000 hours of their time and about $100 million in hard savings."
Ricketts says slimming down the permitting steps allowed permits to be issued in a more timely manner without compromising safety or quality.
"Specifically in our Department of Environment and Energy, we took on our air construction permits," said Ricketts. "We mapped out the process. It was 110 steps long. Only four of those steps actually added value. We were able to cut about 88 of those steps. This is without changing any sort of environmental requirement. We were able to take the process it takes to issue those permits down from roughly about 190 days to -- we started that process in 2016 and got down to about 65 days by the end of 2019."
Ricketts also emphasized the need to streamline the permitting process for public utilities as a way to ensure communities are able to grow without restraint.