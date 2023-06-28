(Washington, D.C.) -- Nebraska Senator Pete Ricketts is calling on the federal government to bolster its efforts in combatting human trafficking.
Speaking during a Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing examining the United States and global commitments to combatting human trafficking, Ricketts cited work he had done as Governor of Nebraska alongside State Attorney General Doug Peterson and his wife and first lady at the time, Susanne Shore. Ricketts says Interstate 80, which spans across Nebraska, is a corridor for the crime. He says they had established a four-part plan, with the first including raising the public's awareness.
"By using rest areas, educating emergency room doctors, letting the public know that you've got to be aware of people who have lost control of their phone or people who don't have control of their I.D.," said Ricketts. "In emergency rooms, for example, if you have a barcode tattoo or those sorts of things. So, our Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services really focused on trying to raise that awareness from that standpoint."
Ricketts adds they also took steps on the enforcement side, including increased penalties for human trafficking.
"We also passed laws to strengthen the penalties for human trafficking and to be able to prosecute those cases more effectively," he said. "Third, we empowered law enforcement to more effectively apprehend criminals through Operation United Front -- a human trafficking investigation that spanned 12 states."
The Former Governor says they also looked at ways to increase support for survivors of human trafficking.
Ricketts also discussed the need to expand enforcement of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which bans imported goods from Xinjiang Province unless companies can prove the products have no ties to forced labor. He also pointed to estimates that suggest around 100,000 Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities are engaged in forced labor in the People's Republic of China.
"About a million Uyghurs into these 're-education camps' and about another 100,000 in forced labor," said Ricketts. "This is just despicable what the PRC is doing and I certainly understand the challenges that we have in trying to raise awareness with the countries that are supporting this."
Ricketts' comments came during the questioning of Cynthia Dyer, Ambassador-at-Large for the Office to Monitor and Combat Human Trafficking.