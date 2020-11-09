(Lincoln) -- Rapid increases in hospitalizations are forcing Nebraska officials to issue new COVID-19-related guidelines.
Governor Pete Ricketts announced the directed health measures at his news conference Monday morning. Effective at midnight Wednesday, the new measures include six feet of separation for organizations such as gyms, bars, restaurants and churches.
"That was a recommendation before," said Ricketts. "Now, it will be at restaurants and bars. You have to have that in churches. There will be household groups that have to be six feet apart from everybody. Same thing with weddings and funerals. Those groups have to be separated out, and so forth."
Also, masks will be required for customers and workers in businesses such as massage therapy, tattoo parlors and others where there is close contact for 15 minutes or more. Other measures include eight people per table in restaurants, and a six-foot distance between tables at restaurants. People in restaurants and bars must be seated unless standing up to order or using the restroom.In addition, fans at indoor activities are limited to family members of participants. People not in the same family must maintain that six-foot distance.
"So, if you've got that indoor volleyball game, or basketball game, or whatever," he said, "that indoor extracurricular activity--whether it's a club sport or school-sponsored activity--you will have to bring only those household members, and households will have to stay that six feet apart."
Indoor gatherings are also limited to 25% capacity, including arenas, zoos, aquariums and indoor theaters.
Ricketts says the new measures are in answer to the spike in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the state. A recent 794 hospital patients were recorded in Nebraska on Sunday.
"September 23rd, we had 200 people in the hospital," said Ricketts. "Now, we've got nearly 800 people in the hospital. So, we've seen a big increase in hospitalizations in just the last six weeks, or so. So, we really need people to following the guidelines we've put out there, to follow the rules, the use the tools to be able to slow the spread of the virus."
More than 1,500 new COVID cases were reported statewide, bringing the total to more than 83,900 cases since the pandemic began in March.