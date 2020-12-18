(Lincoln) -- Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts says the state will begin vaccinating long-term care facility residents against COVID-19 in the coming weeks.
The state received its first shipment of vaccines from Pfizer on December 13th and started by vaccinating health care workers. Ricketts says the next round of vaccines received by the state will go to the state's long-term care facilities.
"We've now been informed that we will receive an allocation of 11,900 Pfizer vaccines next week," said Ricketts. "What we are going to do with those is bank them and then we are supposed to get another 11,900 the following week. We'll put those two together and start our long-term care vaccination program through the pharmacies that the federal government has contracted with. Those would be Walgreens, CVS and the Community Pharmacies."
Additionally, Ricketts says Nebraska is slated to receive its first shipment of vaccines from Moderna -- pending FDA approval -- next week.
"We should receive those vaccines -- about 32,000 of them -- next week," said Ricketts. "We will distribute those to hospitals, clinics, local health departments and part of that allocation will also go to those long-term care facilities that were not a part of the pharmacy program for whatever reason."
As of Friday morning, Ricketts says the state has vaccinated over 4,500 health care workers in the state.