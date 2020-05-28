(Lincoln) -- Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is beginning to outline how the state will dish out relief money related to COVID-19.
Since the pandemic began, Nebraska has received around $10.8 billion in federal COVID-19 aid, which includes over $8.1 billion through the Paycheck Protection Program and for small business loans. While the federal money helps, Ricketts says the state is still trying to add up the total impact the pandemic will have on the economy.
"I think it's difficult to say what the complete impact," said Ricketts. "We still don't know because we haven't seen what the recovery is going to be like so far. We're still at the beginning part of what we know. We've got a record number of Nebraskans who are unemployed. Our job is now to figure out how can we slowly start taking those steps that will allow more people to return to a more normal life. As a consequence of that, more people will start being able to go back to their jobs in a more normal fashion."
Around $1.25 billion of the money has been placed into the state's Coronavirus Relief Fund, which will be used to assist county and local governments and small businesses.
"We want to continue to try to find folks who we can help out and that's really what our Coronavirus Relief Fund is about, is looking for those folks who may need that additional help like those small businesses who have 5-49 people or those livestock who have 1-10 or those non-profit organizations that are having trouble raising money," said Ricketts. "We want to really make sure we're targeting those folks because they're going to be important as part of the recovery."
Under stipulations from the federal government, Nebraska must spend the money by the end of the year. Ricketts says his team is still working to project how long the funding will last.
"We will get a better idea once the application process is open for those local governments," said Ricketts. "When they start responding back to us with regard to what their related expenses are, we'll get a better run rate on those expenses. When people start applying for the different programs -- whether it's our Community Cares or Economic Development -- we'll get a better idea when we start seeing those applications roll in as far as what the need is going to be."
Ricketts says the state is also exploring a contract with an outside firm to monitor spending under the program. He says this is to protect the state from having to pay money back to the federal government.
"All of our state teammates are busy with their day jobs right now," said Ricketts. "This is thinking about taking on another 20 or 25 percent additional work. We need some additional help to be able to manage that. That's why we are looking to getting an outside firm to be able to help make sure that we can manage this and do it in an appropriate way and that we can track all this so that we can pass a future federal government audit."
As of Thursday, Nebraska reports 12,976 total positive cases with 163 associated deaths.