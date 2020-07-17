(Lincoln) -- Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is among those favoring returning students to classrooms this fall--despite the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
While stopping short of issuing any mandate, Ricketts voiced his support for reopening schools at his press conference Friday morning. Ricketts says having students in school is better than distance learning situations involving videoconferencing and other computer options.
"We know that, for example, that distance learning for some students is not going to be as effective ," said Ricketts. "Those students would do better in a classroom environment. So, it's important from an academic standpoint to get kids back in classrooms."
In addition to saying social isolation is not good for children, he says reopening schools leads to an active lifestyle, and leads to better nutrition. The governor asks parents to be patient, and implores them to work with school officials on reopening strategies.
"This is a pandemic that we have not experienced in our country in over a century," said Ricketts. "We're all learning our way through this. And, as we look at bringing kids back into the classroom, it's almost going to be a building-by-building decision--and some of those decisions are going to be very difficult. So please, work with your schools on this."
Nebraska was one of many states closing schools when coronavirus first developed in March. Ricketts, however, believes Nebraska schools are in a different position with the virus now than in the spring.
"In March, there was a lot we didn't know about the virus," said Ricketts. "Now, we know for example--there's a still a lot we don't know--that younger kids are not as impacted by the coronavirus, that they don't tend to transmit it as much. So, we know a little bit more from that standpoint."
State education officials recently issued a 25-page document to K-12 schools, outlining recommendations for dealing with COVID-19. State Education Commissioner Matthew Bloomstedt says most schools have protocol in place for dealing with students and teachers testing positive for the virus.
"The goal is actually to return to school as quickly as possible," said Bloomstedt. "So, if there's a disruption, they're going to understand the likely contact with someone who is positive, then try to make sure those folks can go ahead and isolate, and get back to school as quickly as they can. So, that's the real key."
An additional 115 COVID-19 cases were reported in Nebraska Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 22,134. Nebraska's death toll stood at 299.