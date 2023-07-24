(Washington, D.C.) -- Nebraska Senator Pete Ricketts was among the members of Congress sent to the 2023 NATO Summit.
Ricketts, the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation, was part of the bipartisan congressional delegation in Vilnius, Lithuania, earlier this month. Speaking with reporters on a press call late last week, The Nebraska Republican says that while at the summit, he re-iterated calls for NATO-member countries to fulfill defense spending goals.
"All NATO countries pledged to spend at least 2% of their GDP on defense by 2024--the United States and six other countries have met this goal and 24 have not," said Ricketts. "Our allies can not continue to rely almost entirely on the American taxpayer to protect them."
Ricketts also previously joined 34 other Senators in sending a letter to President Biden, urging him to ensure NATO countries meet their commitments. The letter also indicates that the U.S., despite accounting for a little more than half of the combined alliance GDP, pays nearly 70% of NATO's combined defense expenditures.
Meanwhile, Ricketts says he is also urging the alliance to be more engaged in addressing threats from China.
"From it's disinformation capabilities to desire for control over technological sectors and critical infrastructure," he said. "The (People's Republic of China) also continues to prop up Russia as part of its no-limits partnership. They also buy Russian energy, provide Russia with economic and military manufacturing goods, and access to financial and capital markets."
Additionally, at the summit, The former Nebraska Governor said it appeared likely that Sweden would be allowed to join NATO. Ricketts applauded Turkey and other alliance countries for finding "common ground" to make the addition happen, which he says is one part of strengthening the inter-continental alliance.
"They all represent critical steps to make the alliance stronger and are steps we must take," said Ricketts. "In doing so, we will strengthen our NATO alliance, promote our common interests, and protect the security of NATO countries. I was grateful to be able to represent Nebraska and the United States on this mission."
Throughout the summit, Ricketts and the delegation visited Camp Herkus, the U.S. Army base in Pabradė, Lithuania, and also met with various world leaders from Europe and Asia.