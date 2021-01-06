(Lincoln) -- Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is responding to a Democratic member of Congress calling him racist for comments regarding illegal immigrants not receiving COVID-19 vaccines in the state.
During a press conference Monday unveiling the state's plan to vaccinate workers at meatpacking plants, Ricketts was asked if undocumented workers would be included. He said that immigration status should have already been checked by employers.
"You're supposed to be a legal resident of the country to be able to be working in those plants, so I do not expect that illegal immigrants will be part of the vaccines with that program," said Ricketts.
The comments drew outrage from critics, including New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Imagine being so racist that you go out of your way to ensure that the people who prepare *your* food are unvaccinated. https://t.co/QtWoJ6XG72— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 5, 2021
Ricketts responded to the tweet Wednesday, saying Ocasio-Cortez does not understand the state's vaccination plan.
"AOC is someone who does not care about Nebraska," said Ricketts. "There have been far left Democrat activists who have been tweeting out fake news and she just picked up this fake news and tweeted it out without finding out what the facts on the ground are, what our vaccine plan was here in Nebraska and it just again demonstrates that she doesn't care about Nebraska or the people in Nebraska."
The Migration Policy Institute estimates that at least 14% of Nebraska meatpacking workers are undocumented immigrants. Once Ricketts' initial statement went viral, Spokesman Taylor Gage clarified, saying that the Governor said that illegal immigrants are not allowed to work in meat processing facilities and therefore would not be included in that round of vaccinations. Gage added that once enough vaccine was available for everyone in the country, Nebraska would prioritize citizens and legal residents ahead of illegal immigrants. Ricketts says Ocasio-Cortez holds beliefs that are bad for Nebraska.
"AOC is somebody who wants to have open borders," said Ricketts. "She wants to have socialism. She is the one who promoted their Green New Deal, which would destroy the cattle industry here in Nebraska -- our number one industry. She doesn't care about Nebraska and despite the tweets of AOC, we're going to continue to work our vaccination plan here in Nebraska and do what's right for Nebraska."
Ricketts says Nebraska is expected to receive updated equipment next week that will be able to detect a new strain of COVID-19. The new strain -- identified as B117 and first found in the United Kingdom -- has been found in Colorado, California, Florida, New York and Georgia.