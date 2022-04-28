(Plattsmouth) -- After facing some opposition in the legislature, Nebraska state officials are touting the potential versatility of a proposed reservoir in southeast Nebraska.
Earlier this year, Nebraska state officials and the state legislature's Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability, or STAR WARS, committee unveiled plans for a roughly 3,600-acre reservoir between Lincoln and Omaha along the Platte River near Ashland. Following a town hall in Plattsmouth Wednesday, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts tells KMA News the legislature has budgeted $100 million for the project but adds the rest of the cost would likely be addressed through private interest.
"We will be engaging with companies to be able to do the design work on that, and I've had people tell me they're interested and I've been directing them to Speaker (Mike) Hilgers because this is really his project," said Ricketts. "But we will need more companies to come alongside, and I think there will be a lot of interest from private citizens as well, as they see a great amenity that is potentially going to be here in Nebraska."
The proposal faced some opposition from state senators ranging from serving as just a recreational site to how it would impact the possibility of flooding. But Ricketts says on top of the possible recreational and tourism opportunities with the body of water, he adds it could assist in both flood and drought seasons.
"Certainly you could see the potential that if we did have a place where we could shunt off some of the water so that it wouldn't impact us as much down stream, that would be a benefit," said Ricketts. "Then the reverse is true in drought years, if we have a reservoir to be able to hold on to water, that would allow us to be able to use that water when we're short on the water coming down the Platte River to be able to supply communities in the area."
The Governor says the reservoir could also provide a more steady stream of drinking water for Lincoln--which utilizes the Platte River as a single source of drinking water.
Ricketts also addressed concerns raised by some residents of Ashland about the potential of damming the Platte to create the reservoir. He says this was a proposal that has been made in the past.
"When I say the past, we're going back to like the 1980s, there have been proposals to I think dam the river and that would flood Ashland and so forth," said Ricketts. "This project never envisioned damming any of the water there, it was always about creating a channel as part of the water so it'd be dredging the land to be able to accommodate the water."
During the town hall, Ricketts also addressed concerns about the reservoir taking up farmland, stating the loss of land could be worth the trade-off as farmers and ranchers continue to become more efficient.
"For example if you look at this past year 2021, we had a record corn crop of 1.85 billion bushels and a record soybean crop of 351 million bushels of soybeans," said Ricketts. "So I think our farmers and ranchers do a wonderful job of being more productive, so I think that the 3,600 acres or so that is going to go to this is well worth the trade off."
The reservoir was part of a larger $200 million estimate by the STAR WARS committee, including improvements to Lake McConaughy, Niobrara State Park, and the Lewis and Clarke Lake. The bill, LB 1023, passed the unicameral by a 38-6 vote.