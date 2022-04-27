(Plattsmouth) -- Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is making the rounds across the state, celebrating the accomplishments of the 2022 Nebraska Legislative session.
During a town hall meeting Wednesday morning, Ricketts discussed four main items, including a historic tax relief bill, investment in water resources, public safety and law enforcement, and the state's use of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Ricketts says the bill, which includes nearly $3.4 billion in tax relief by tax year 2027, comes as the state sits with a large surplus of tax revenue.
"From where we were a year ago, and this is two year biennial because we pass two year budgets, our revenues are running over $1 billion ahead of forecast," said Ricketts. "Put that in perspective, over the course of a two-year period we would roughly expect to bring in a little over $10 billion, and we're already $1 billion over that forecast, and in fact we've already collected $750 million of that."
Most notably in the bill, LB 873, is a pair of property tax rebates. Ricketts says the bill includes placing a floor on the rebate for taxes paid to K-12 public schools at 25.3%.
"You were able to claim a rebate back from the state and whatever you payed into your local school district in property taxes, this year that rate was 25.3%, and that was significant," said Ricketts. "Now that amount of tax relief was set to go down in 2024, and so one of the aspects of (LB 873) is we made that 25.3% or so, that amount of money that funded that--we made that permanent."
Additionally, the bill includes a rebate on taxes paid to community colleges which will amount to $50 million in tax year 2022. Other measures in the bill include phasing out taxes on social security benefits by 2025 and reducing the highest individual and business income rates to 5.84% by 2027.
Ricketts also applauded the legislature for getting the ball rolling on ensuring the state receives adequate water through the South Platte River along the border with Colorado, including roughly $53 million to begin planning a canal and reservoir along both sides of the border. However, he says it is crucial to ensure the state receives the legal minimum outlined in a compact signed by both states in 1923.
"It requires them to deliver water during the irrigation season--think roughly April through October--about 135,000 cubic feet per second," said Ricketts. "And then they're suppose to give us 500 cubic feet per second in the non-irrigation season--think roughly October through the following April--but only if we build a canal and reservoir system from the South Platte River in Colorado into a reservoir system in Nebraska."
Ricketts says his state also will be providing a generous amount of funding to offer incentives to law enforcement officers to encourage retention and boost recruitment efforts. Additionally, the Governor says nearly $175 million was set aside by the state to construct a new state penitentiary.
"They did not give me approval to start moving forward on that replacement, but now we've set aside money to be able to do it in a future legislature," said Ricketts. "They'll need to make the decision do they want to replace the current penitentiary with a facility that can be built on a greenfield site that would allow us to incorporate all the modern practices, design, and technology? Or are they going to spend more money on the old facility which I think ultimately would be come more expensive."
Ricketts says the current facility, which is nearly 150 years old, had several water pipes that ruptured, which took almost three days to repair. Additionally, Ricketts touted the state's use of the roughly $1 billion in ARPA funds, including $60 million to expand the capacity of the state's community colleges, $40 million into mental health care facilities. The state also allocated another $60 million for the University of Nebraska-Kearney to construct a medical facility to provide training for careers such as nursing.