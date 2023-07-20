(Washington, D.C.) -- Nebraska Senator Pete Ricketts has introduced a bill to improve the federal supplemental nutrition assistance program.
Earlier this week, Ricketts brought forward the "SNAP Next Step" Act which primarily aims to implement components of Nebraska's supplemental and nutrition assistance program nationally. The legislation is also the first Ricketts introduced during his first year as a U.S. Senator. Speaking on a call with reporters Wednesday afternoon, Ricketts says the bill is a "hand up" rather than just a "handout" by offering opportunities for individuals currently on SNAP to get back into the workforce or find higher-paying jobs.
"We provided workers on SNAP access to services like job search coaching, interview preparation, and resume writing--we empower people to take the next step in their lives and improve the financial situations of themselves and their families," said Ricketts. "Since we created SNAP Next Step in Nebraska, hundreds of families have gone through the program and found new employment."
SNAP Next Step began during Ricketts' administration as governor of Nebraska. It started as a pilot program in Grand Island in 2016 and is now active in 41 counties. Ricketts says the program in Nebraska has shown it can help get families from relying heavily on a nutrition assistance program, improve their wages, and allow them to spend more time with their family members.
"The average family that completed the program when I was Governor, saw an increase in their monthly income of over $2,100 or $25,000 a year," he said. "Not only that, but about 60% of those families no longer needed to rely on the food assistance program, SNAP. The other 40% reduced their needs for SNAP benefits."
In Nebraska, Ricketts says the average monthly need for families on SNAP benefits decreased from $508 to $179. Additionally, Ricketts touts that the additional offerings would come at little to no cost for taxpayers.
"My bill codifies in federal law, a state opportunity to use pre-existing administrative funds in the SNAP program on services like job search coaching, interview preparation, and resume writing--these are pre-existing funds meaning this bill adds no new costs to taxpayers," Ricketts explained. "We also encourage states to create a benefits calculator to show how workers earning higher wages could impact essential healthcare and food benefits."
Ricketts adds that he is confident in the legislation building bipartisan and bicameral support.
"This is about helping people, it's a voluntary program and not mandatory, it's something we've demonstrated great success with in Nebraska already, and it doesn't cost anymore money," said Ricketts. "So, it really ought to not be controversial and I don't think there's anything in here that people will find objectionable."
The legislation is the first piece of his "Proven Nebraska Solutions Ready for America" package. Ricketts hopes to get the proposal included in the 2023 Farm Bill.