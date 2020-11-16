(Lincoln) -- Take it from Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts--testing is an important tool in the continuing battle against coronavirus.
During a COVID-19 press briefing Monday morning, Ricketts implored residents to sign up for testing through TestNebraska.com. The governor's comments came as his state, like others in the Midwest, continue to experience an alarming increase in COVID cases.
"We have had over a half a million people--individual Nebraskans--sign up for TestNebraska, which is great," said Ricketts. "We've delivered 418,000 tests, and the tests are getting turned around in about 24 to 48 hours. In fact, in many cases, we're getting it less than 36 hours. So, that's a great deal, there."
Ricketts conducted his press conference via video conference. He and his wife have been quarantined since last week, after they were notified that someone they attended a dinner party with last weekend had tested positive for COVID-19. While the governor says he tested negative on Friday, that doesn't mean he's leaving quarantine.
"So, even though my test is negative, I'm still going to be quarantining for the next week to make sure I'd didn't pick up the virus with the exposure I had," he said. "So, again, you can't test out of quarantine."
Ricketts says testing is one of the weapons the state must use in order to decrease the number of COVID hospital patients. He says Nebraska totaled 914 hospitalizations as of Monday.The governor warns new restrictions will be imposed if hospital rates go higher.