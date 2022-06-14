(Atlantic) -- Food, fun for the whole family, and buses are the theme of an event taking place in Atlantic this week.
Wednesday, June 15, SWIPCO and SWITA are planning a day of pizza, games, and other activities in the city. The celebration serves to recognize Ride Transit Week throughout the area. On the KMA "Morning Show," SWIPCO Communications Coordinator C.J. Petersen says there'll be plenty of fun for attendees to join in on.
"It's really going to be just a really family-friendly, festival environment," said Petersen. "There'll be some yard games, bubbles, some coloring books for kids to learn about public transit, so a lot of fun stuff for the whole family."
The Hungry Spartan Pizza truck will be at the festival to sell "Colossal Slices" for $5. SWITA is also partnering with Louie's Shaved Ice to give out free shaved ice to everyone that comes. In addition, there will be the chance to win either a date night for two or a family fun night for up to eight at some of Atlantic's hotspots, with transportation provided by SWITA.
Wednesday's day of fun doubles as a time for individuals to learn more about the services that SWITA provides. One example of these services is the "Summer Fun Bus," which takes students K-12 that may not have access to transportation to several local communities. Petersen says the work of their dedicated drivers as well as their loyal riders are what's kept SWITA going.
"It's a lot of driving, but what that really is it's getting people connected and getting people where they need to go," said Petersen. "A lot of folks aren't aware that we have public transit in rural Iowa, and that's exactly what we do. We're really wanting to recognize those transit professionals who deliver folks where they need to go day in and day out, as well as our riders without whom we wouldn't exist."
Wednesday's festival at the Atlantic SWITA office runs from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Council Bluffs will also be hosting an event for Ride Transit Day at the Charles E. Lakin Human Services Campus on Thursday, June 16 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. for folks to discover more about the different ways to travel aside from just a car. More information about Ride Transit Week and all SWITA has to offer can be found at swipco.org. You can hear the full interview with SWIPCO Communications Coordinator C.J. Petersen below.