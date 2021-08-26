(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's School District has filled a recently-created position focusing on arts and academics.
Meeting in regular session late Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board approved the hiring of Courtney Ridge as the district's new associate activities director. Ridge currently serves as the high school's instrumental music director. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News the position was made available to current staff members.
"Courtney has been a strong leader in the Clarinda Community School District ever since she's been here," said Bergman. "We really wanted to look for opportunities for growth for any of our leaders that are wanting to move forward with what they're doing."
Board members created the position at an earlier meeting this month to assist Activities Director Tom Adams in scheduling and supervising programs. Bergman says the associate AD will focus on programs related to academics and performing arts.
"We felt we had an increase to increase and continue to spotlight our performing arts, and our arts activities, as well as our academic groups," he said. "Spending more time with our math goal, or whatever that might be that kids are interested in that year. So, in order to do that, we felt like we wanted to put some focus on those areas."
In related action, the board approved a job description for the music and musical theatre instructor's position, as well as adding a stipend for the position to the district's current master contract. Bergman says the position is designed to build upon the district's existing performing arts programs, by developing an appreciation for music and musical theatre within the district's upper elementary and middle school students.
"Clarinda's had a long tradition of strong arts," said Bergman. "The place that we thought we could go back to and improve was in our younger age bracket."
The stipend totals more than $853, or 2.25%. In other business, the board hired Tom Nordhues as a custodian and Shey Krull as paraprofessional, and accepted the resignation of Colin Bevins as high school wrestling coach.