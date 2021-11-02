Ringgold County Election Results

Ringgold County Election Results

Benton Mayor Votes
Don Zollman 9
Write-In 1
Benton City Council (Elect 3)
Sharon Bowen 10
Karyn Graham 9
Daron Richie 9
Write-In 5
Beaconsfield Mayor
Write-In 3
Beaconsfield City Council (Elect 3)
Robert D. McLead 5
Roger Jones 5
Michael R. Neessen 5
Write-In 0
Kellerton Mayor
Kathy Comer Johnston 35
Write-In 16
Kellerton City Council (Elect 2)
Chad Holmes 30
Jordan Wright 28
Danny R. Webb 22
Christina Noel 12
Michael Johnson 12
Jim Hyde 6
Write-In 2
Kellerton City Council for vacancy
Robert Galloway 50
Write-In 4
Maloy Mayor
Write-In 4
Maloy City Council (Elect 3)
Write-In 12
Redding Mayor
Jeff Quick 16
Write-In 0
Redding City Council (Elect 5)
Write-In 21
Barbara J. Clark 14
Frank J. Baker 14
Bob McCully 12
Mount Ayr Mayor
Steve Fetty 272
Write-In 7
Mount Ayr City Council (Elect 2)
Mack Greene 237
Jessica Bishop 198
Brent Ricker 135
Write-In 0
Tingley Mayor
Write-In 17
Tingley City Council (Elect 2)
Jerry Clark 20
Jeremy Weeda 18
Write-In 6
Tingley City Council for vacancy
Write-In 14
Ellston Mayor
Write-In 7
Ellston City Council (Elect 5)
Write-In
32
Clearfield Mayor (Ringgold County votes only)
Christopher Knox 0
Write-In 0
Clearfield City Council (Elect 3) - Ringgold County votes only
Greg Beggs 0
Chris England 0
Logan Larsen 0
Write-In 0
Clearfield City Council for vacancy (Ringgold County votes only)
Travis Borcherding 0
Clete Boyer 0
Write-In 0
Diagonal Mayor
Lester Elliott 54
Write-In 0
Diagonal City Council (Elect 2)
Bradley A. Bentley 54
Ryan Parrott 53
Write-In 0
Shannon City Council (Elect 3)
Wes Gilbert 0
Clay Arnold 0
Glen Hoyt 0
Write-In 0
Sun Valley Rural Improvement Zone Director (Elect 2)
Judy Green 34
Ronnie Rainey 30
Write-In 2
Mount Ayr School Board - District 2
Russell Rusty Jackson-Schuitema 503
Write-In 8
Mount Ayr School Board - District 4
Zach Lynch 431
Nathan Nickle 168
Write-In 0
Bedford School Board - District 1 (Ringgold County votes only)
Nick Gray 3
James E. Johnson 1
Write-In 0
Bedford School Board - District 5 (Ringgold County votes only)
Russele Sleep 4
Write-In 0
Creston School Board (Elect 3) - Ringgold County votes only
Galen Zumbach 0
Leslie Wurster 0
Sharon Snodgrass 0
Amanda G. Mohr 0
Write-In 0
East Union School Board - District 2 (Ringgold County votes only)
Mike Rollings 2
Write-In 0
Lamoni School Board (Elect 2) Ringgold County votes only
Kris Stevenson 2
Write-In 2
Kathleen Mullins Lerma DeNuccio 0
Lamoni School Board for vacancy (Ringgold County votes only)
Zack Mullins 2
Write-In 0
Lenox School Board (Elect 3) - Ringgold County votes only
Monty Douglas 4
Nicole Hogan 3
Clay Nelson 3
Kurtis Christensen 2
Jamie Horton 1
Write-In 0
Lenox School District Revenue Purpose Statement (Ringgold County votes only)
Yes 3
No 2
Diagonal School Board (Elect 2)
Kelly R. Allee 92
Write-In 62
Diagonal School Board for vacancy
John Paul Whittington 83
Jeff Doolittle 10
Write-In 0
Southwestern Community College Director - District 6
Zach Gunsolley 90
Write-In 5

