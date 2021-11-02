Ringgold County Election Results
|Benton Mayor
|Votes
|Don Zollman
|9
|Write-In
|1
|Benton City Council (Elect 3)
|Sharon Bowen
|10
|Karyn Graham
|9
|Daron Richie
|9
|Write-In
|5
|Beaconsfield Mayor
|Write-In
|3
|Beaconsfield City Council (Elect 3)
|Robert D. McLead
|5
|Roger Jones
|5
|Michael R. Neessen
|5
|Write-In
|0
|Kellerton Mayor
|Kathy Comer Johnston
|35
|Write-In
|16
|Kellerton City Council (Elect 2)
|Chad Holmes
|30
|Jordan Wright
|28
|Danny R. Webb
|22
|Christina Noel
|12
|Michael Johnson
|12
|Jim Hyde
|6
|Write-In
|2
|Kellerton City Council for vacancy
|Robert Galloway
|50
|Write-In
|4
|Maloy Mayor
|Write-In
|4
|Maloy City Council (Elect 3)
|Write-In
|12
|Redding Mayor
|Jeff Quick
|16
|Write-In
|0
|Redding City Council (Elect 5)
|Write-In
|21
|Barbara J. Clark
|14
|Frank J. Baker
|14
|Bob McCully
|12
|Mount Ayr Mayor
|Steve Fetty
|272
|Write-In
|7
|Mount Ayr City Council (Elect 2)
|Mack Greene
|237
|Jessica Bishop
|198
|Brent Ricker
|135
|Write-In
|0
|Tingley Mayor
|Write-In
|17
|Tingley City Council (Elect 2)
|Jerry Clark
|20
|Jeremy Weeda
|18
|Write-In
|6
|Tingley City Council for vacancy
|Write-In
|14
|Ellston Mayor
|Write-In
|7
|Ellston City Council (Elect 5)
|Write-In
|32
|Clearfield Mayor (Ringgold County votes only)
|Christopher Knox
|0
|Write-In
|0
|Clearfield City Council (Elect 3) - Ringgold County votes only
|Greg Beggs
|0
|Chris England
|0
|Logan Larsen
|0
|Write-In
|0
|Clearfield City Council for vacancy (Ringgold County votes only)
|Travis Borcherding
|0
|Clete Boyer
|0
|Write-In
|0
|Diagonal Mayor
|Lester Elliott
|54
|Write-In
|0
|Diagonal City Council (Elect 2)
|Bradley A. Bentley
|54
|Ryan Parrott
|53
|Write-In
|0
|Shannon City Council (Elect 3)
|Wes Gilbert
|0
|Clay Arnold
|0
|Glen Hoyt
|0
|Write-In
|0
|Sun Valley Rural Improvement Zone Director (Elect 2)
|Judy Green
|34
|Ronnie Rainey
|30
|Write-In
|2
|Mount Ayr School Board - District 2
|Russell Rusty Jackson-Schuitema
|503
|Write-In
|8
|Mount Ayr School Board - District 4
|Zach Lynch
|431
|Nathan Nickle
|168
|Write-In
|0
|Bedford School Board - District 1 (Ringgold County votes only)
|Nick Gray
|3
|James E. Johnson
|1
|Write-In
|0
|Bedford School Board - District 5 (Ringgold County votes only)
|Russele Sleep
|4
|Write-In
|0
|Creston School Board (Elect 3) - Ringgold County votes only
|Galen Zumbach
|0
|Leslie Wurster
|0
|Sharon Snodgrass
|0
|Amanda G. Mohr
|0
|Write-In
|0
|East Union School Board - District 2 (Ringgold County votes only)
|Mike Rollings
|2
|Write-In
|0
|Lamoni School Board (Elect 2) Ringgold County votes only
|Kris Stevenson
|2
|Write-In
|2
|Kathleen Mullins Lerma DeNuccio
|0
|Lamoni School Board for vacancy (Ringgold County votes only)
|Zack Mullins
|2
|Write-In
|0
|Lenox School Board (Elect 3) - Ringgold County votes only
|Monty Douglas
|4
|Nicole Hogan
|3
|Clay Nelson
|3
|Kurtis Christensen
|2
|Jamie Horton
|1
|Write-In
|0
|Lenox School District Revenue Purpose Statement (Ringgold County votes only)
|Yes
|3
|No
|2
|Diagonal School Board (Elect 2)
|Kelly R. Allee
|92
|Write-In
|62
|Diagonal School Board for vacancy
|John Paul Whittington
|83
|Jeff Doolittle
|10
|Write-In
|0
|Southwestern Community College Director - District 6
|Zach Gunsolley
|90
|Write-In
|5