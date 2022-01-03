(Mount Ayr) -- A two-vehicle crash west of Mount Ayr injured two Monday morning.
The Iowa State Patrol reports the accident occurred at the intersection of P27 and Highway 2 when a 2012 Buick Enclave driven by 40-year-old Alemu Enguday Temesgen of St. Joseph was northbound on P27 and ran a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 2. Authorities say a 2005 Dodge Van driven by 18-year-old William Allen O'Conner of Clearfield was eastbound on Highway 2 and was struck by Temesgen's vehicle on the passenger side. Authorities say both occupants were wearing seatbelts.
Temesgen was transported to a Kansas City Hospital by Life flight, while O'Conner was transported to Ringgold County Hospital by Ringgold County EMS for their injuries.