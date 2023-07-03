(Mount Ayr) -- Ringgold County officials continue to assess the damage from severe storms that rolled through the area late last week.
Thursday, much of south-central and southeast Iowa was hit by what the National Weather Service Office has officially categorized as a derecho, but it wouldn't be until early Friday morning in Ringgold County that they received the worst of the storms. The ensuing damage has also led Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds to include Ringgold County in a disaster proclamation following last week's storms. Melissia Stark is the Ringgold County Emergency Management Coordinator. Stark tells KMA News it was between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. Friday when they got the first severe thunderstorm warning for Ringgold County.
"We usually get the watch first but especially the lower part of our county really wasn't expected to get hit as hard as we were," said Stark. "So, about 6:30 a.m. or 7 a.m., the rain started coming in and I know in Mount Ayr we could see the wind was picking up and bending trees and there were limbs everywhere."
Stark says the worst of the storms eventually moved out around 7:30 a.m. but not before bringing wind gusts of up to 66 miles per hour. She adds that 7-10 homes, primarily in the county's southwest corner, received significant damage.
"It was mainly windows blown out or siding ripped off and there were a couple of roofs torn off and you could just see structural boards left," she said. "Multiple grains bins were displaced and I would say a few miles of crops had been flattened. Those were the main things we were seeing going over the damage and assessing what exactly had happened."
While the conditions and extent of the damage might not have been quite as severe, Stark says the late June storms were eerily similar to those of the December 2021 derecho that ripped through Iowa.
"It was definitely a smaller portion of our county than we saw with those December winds in '21, but it was definitely similar to what we experienced at that point in time -- even with the pathway it took as well," said Stark.
The Governor's proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program, which provides grants up to $5,000 for individuals with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty line. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses, and the application is on the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management website. Additionally, the proclamation activates the Disaster Case Advocacy Program. For more information or to sign up, contact your local Community Action Agency. Ringgold County residents can also continue to send storm damage reports to mstark@ringgoldcounty.us.