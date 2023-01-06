(Mount Ayr) -- The Ringgold County Sheriff's Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation have issued an endangered person advisory for a missing three-year-old.
The Sheriff's Office and Iowa DCI issued the advisory for 3-year-old Fallon Wells, who was reported missing on December 30th, 2022. Authorities say Wells was last known to have been with 54-year-old Michelle Grady and 58-year-old Monty Parkhurst. Law enforcement say the individuals may have been traveling in a silver 1997 Oldsmobile with Missouri license plate XE2V8V. Wells is 36 inches tall and weighs 30 pounds and has blue eyes with blonde hair.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wells, Grady, or Parkhurst is asked to contact the Ringgold County Sheriff's Office at 641-464-3921 or call their local law enforcement agency.