(Diagonal) -- More charges have been filed against a Ringgold County man in connection with a continuing investigation.
The Ringgold County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Brady Paul Kelsey of Diagonal faces additional charges of 3rd degree attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools and 5th degree criminal mischief. Kelsey was arrested late Monday on original charges of obstructing prosecution or arrest, unlawful possession of illegal drugs, and 5th degree theft.
Kelsey is now being held in the Ringgold County Jail on bonds totaling $4,000.