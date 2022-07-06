Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.