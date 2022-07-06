(Redding) -- A Ringgold County woman was booked on an insurance fraud charge over the weekend.
The Iowa Insurance Division says 44-year-old Lesa Ann Darrah of Redding was charged with one count of fraudulent practices -- a class D felony -- stemming from an investigation by the division's Fraud Bureau that began in May. According to a criminal complaint filed to the division's Fraud Bureau, Darrah provided fraudulent insurance information to law enforcement.
Darrah was arrested and taken to the Ringgold County Jail Sunday and was later released after posting $5,000 bond. Trial will be set for a future date.
Iowans with information about insurance fraud are encouraged to contact the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau at 515-654-6556.