(Des Moines) -- A Ringgold County woman faces probation following a forgery investigation.
Authorities say 44-year-old Lesa Darrah of Redding recently pleaded guilty to one count of forgery, an aggravated misdemeanor, following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division's Fraud Bureau. Darrah was arrested in July in connection with an investigation beginning in May, when the bureau received information indicating Darrah allegedly forged information on an insurance document presented to the local police department following an investigation.
Following her guilty plea, Darrah was placed on two years' supervised probation, and ordered to pay a civil penalty of $855. Iowans with information regarding insurance fraud are encouraged to contact the Iowa Insurance Divisions Fraud Bureau at 515-654-6556.