(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's city operations aren't immune to rising fuel costs and supply delivery issues.
As of Wednesday, Triple A Iowa lists the average regular unleaded gas price at $3.33 a gallon, and diesel at $3.71 a gallon. And, city officials are among those experiencing a sticker shock with the increased fuel costs. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News departments with the most vehicles--like the street and park and recreation departments--are bearing the burden of higher gas prices.
"Part of it is the cost of doing business," said Lyman. "We have a responsibility and an obligation to get out there and plow roads, and do the things that we got to do. So, to a certain extent, it is the cost of doing business to where we're having to look at where we have to tighten our belts here and there."
During last week's budget workshop prior to the regular Shenandoah City Council meeting, Lyman confirmed additional dollars have been built into various departments' budgets for next fiscal year to provide a cushion from increased fuel expenses.
"We go through line item by line item," he said. "It's like, 'hey our fuel costs are above what we're kind of projected at, like, say the 50% mark. Okay, if we do exceed the 100% mark, where are we going to target to make that up, so we can kind of hold some back in reserve?' It varies from department to department where those costs will come from, and where it will be spread out in a variety of line items."
Then, there's the continuing supply chain issues. Lyman says a delay in a part delivery put the city's sewer jet out of commission for four weeks. And, increased materials costs impacted the bidletting for the new Priest Park playground equipment.
"The Priest Park playground equipment that we're trying to get going here as soon as possible, the estimate we had two years ago is significantly less than what the cost is coming back at now," said Lyman. "If you look across the construction industry and everywhere else, there's quite a few cost increases over the last couple years. We're feeling it on everything, as well."
Despite inflation, Lyman says the city must continue to prioritize its services, and be good fiscal agents for citizens.