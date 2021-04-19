(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are continuing a special program addressing students' emotional needs.
Recently, the Clarinda School Board renewed an agreement with the Green Hills Area Education Agency for the management and operation of the district's therapeutic classroom, otherwise known as "Rising Hope," for the 2021-22 school year. Located at Garfield Elementary School, the classroom provides support for pre-K-6 students in Clarinda and neighboring districts experiencing traumatic situations.
"We serve kids from a couple different area communities," said Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman. "We have a teacher there, and a school-based interventionist--both are employed with the Green Hills AEA, and serve the kids. It's located in our PK-6 building, and it's been there all year. We've just really enjoyed having the program in our community, and our school community."
Currently in its first school year, Bergman says the response to the classroom has been "fantastic."
"We have kids that have needs that often make it more challenging to be within a regular classroom," she said. "It's not intended as a long-term type of setting for students. The intent is to provide some intensive support during that time that they need that trauma-responsive support."
Bergman says the goal is to assist the students in returning to the regular classroom.
"The arrangement is whether there are students or not," said Bergman, "when they're ready to go back into the classroom, we bridge that and help them integrate back into the classroom setting, because we have support right there. And then, if they're ready to transition back to the home school, then that's the next step."
In related notes, the board also renewed sharing agreements with the AEA for a part-time master social worker for next school year, as well as a school based interventionist for grades 7-12.
Board members also set a public hearing for May 12th at 4 p.m. on the proposed sale of district property located in the Clarinda Industrial Development Corporation plat to Chad Wellhausen for $75,000.