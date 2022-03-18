(Red Oak) --- Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz calls it a frustrating situation--a continuing increase in the district's insurance costs.
Earlier this week, the Red Oak School Board approved the renewal of the district's health insurance rates with Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield for the 2022-23 school year. Lorenz says the district's renewal rates are up almost 10% from last year. He says it's disappointing is that it's the second year insurances rates have increased by that same amount. Lorenz says absorbing the costs will cost the district roughly $1.4 million.
"We have begun to explore some other options with insurance, including partially self funding, and just looking outside the box," said Lorenz. "That is not a quick thing. You can't just decide today. There's a lot that has to be done in terms of getting information from one provider or one organization to another. We'll start that process, so we can at least come to the board, and at least give you some options on how we might proceed, so we won't find ourselves in the same situation next year."
Lorenz says the increases come despite efforts by insurance representatives to educate staff members on being better consumers of medical services.
"Things as simple as buying generic medications whenever possible," he said. "and not going to the doctor when you have the sniffles--things like that. So, we have had conversations there, and they're willing to provide some seminars, and just explain to people what practical impact those kinds of things have."
The superintendent says partial self funding of insurance coverage is but one option on the table.
"What partial sell funding really does is just it has the district assuming some of the risks away from the insurance company," said Lorenz. "So, that if our claims exceed what the expectation is, then we have to purchase stopgap insurance to cover that. But, if the claims are less than (expectations), we have to see that in our premiums."
Board members expect to review the insurance situation at work session sometime this summer with representatives from Wellmark and other companies.