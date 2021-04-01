(Oakland) -- Students at Riverside High School are preparing for the opportunity to egg houses this weekend.
The Riverside After-Prom Committee is hosting their Egg My Yard event to celebrate the Easter holiday.
“It is a fun event to get the high school kids involved. They honestly feel a little naughty running around in the dark and egging somebody’s house,” committee member Karla Weis said.
Students will go out on Friday and Saturday night to “egg the houses”. Individuals can purchase a range of plastic eggs with varying prices filled with candy that will be hidden in the yard overnight for children to find the next morning. Weis explained what the funds will help with.
“I actually have enough money for this year's after-prom party so this will go towards the following years' after-prom party. This gives the kids a safe place to go and spend the whole night out and have fun,” Weis said.
To voluntarily have your house egged or any questions about the event you can contact Karla Weis at 402-616-0165.
“I’m in the generation that went out and partied all night before after-proms really started. Like my mom always said nothing good happens after midnight and now I’ve changed it to unless you’re at the after-prom party,” Weis said.
Karla Weis appeared on KMA’s AM in the AM program on Thursday morning and to hear her full interview click below.