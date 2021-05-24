(Oakland) -- Students, staff and patrons in the Riverside School District honored a famous alum Monday afternoon.
Dedication ceremonies for the Clark Christensen Academic Wing were held in the Riverside High School gym. Located on the third floor of the middle school-high school building, the wing is named after Clark Christensen, a 1981 Oakland High School graduate who served in various leadership roles in a 25-year career with the Coca-Cola Company, including the senior finance position for the company's global technology organization. Christensen was inducted into the Riverside Hall of Fame in 2018. Riverside School Superintendent Tim Mitchell called Christensen "a true giver."
"Clark has never lost sight of his roots," said Mitchell. "And, he continues to give freely of his time, his interest, his support and his resources to the Riverside School District, and to this community. It has been important for him to give back and pay forward. Clark frequently credits his learning experiences at school and in the community as the bedrock for his success."
Currently, Christensen is the among the organizers of a proposed alumni engagement tool designed to connect with past Riverside graduates. He calls the wing dedication "the honor of his life."
"Some people say you deserve this," said Christensen. "That's tough for me. There have been a lot of people here who have been extremely successful in the towns and the cities where we live here. There are other people outside. And, I think through this alumni database tool, we'll start to reintroduce people like my brother, other people who have gone on and done things, and think, 'boy, I just really loved growing up here,' and they have a great fondness for it."
Christensen told Riverside students assembled at the ceremonies that they should be thankful for attending school in a smaller district.
"You all really have an advantage here," he said, "coming from this size of a school, and this committed of a community. You have a chance to try everything. You have a chance to get into many different sports. You can be in football, then come over and be in the band while you're wearing your football uniform if you want to do that. You can try multiple sports. In the bigger cities, you might have a chance to go out for sports, but there are so many people that are potentially very good in, say, just football that you may not end up with that experience."
Saying they have something to share to the world, Christensen urged students to be confident of themselves.
"You've got the tool set coming from here," he said. "You can compete with anybody. This group--I fully believe it, or I wouldn't say it--you can do anything you want. You've got the basis for it. You can work for it. Be smart, do your planning. But along the way, don't forget about your family. Love them, spend time with them, that's your bedrock--that and your faith."
A 1985 graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, Christensen and wife Tamsen live in Atlanta.