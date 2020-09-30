(Oakland) -- A Riverside Elementary teacher is the latest local recipient of the Great Western Bank Great Gifts of Gratitude Award.
The program aims to recognize the selfless work and unwavering dedication of community members who have gone above and beyond during the pandemic. Bank officials recently awarded $300 in gifts to Riverside 3rd grade teacher Kara Plagman.
Plagman was nominated for the award for her work connecting with students over Zoom during the pandemic twice a week to go over math and to engage them in fun lessons. In total, Great Western Bank will award 140 winners from over 600 nominations through the program. A total of $70,000 will be given out the winners through prizes and gift certificates.