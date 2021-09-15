(Oakland)-- Riverside Community School is celebrating homecoming week this week.
Riverside Superintendent Tim Mitchell joined the KMA Morning Show Tuesday (9-14) to discuss the events taking place this week.
"We certainly have our dress-up days, which are a lot of fun, each day this week," Mitchell continued. "We'll have our coronation on Wednesday night, and Thursday, we'll talk a little bit more about our hall of fame induction. Then, of course, the parade on Friday and our homecoming game on Friday night, and a dance on Saturday."
The hall of fame induction ceremony takes place on Thursday at 2:30 at the high school. This year's recipients will be honored in the parade and during the football game as well.
"In 2018, as part of our 25th anniversary, we instituted a hall of fame to take a look at the legacy of those who are part of the Riverside School District," Mitchell said. "It includes Macedonia, Carson, and Oakland are the three communities that makeup Riverside. We accepted applications for distinguished graduates and past staff members, and so forth. The Class of 2021 is no different than the previous ones. We found some really good people to honor."
This year's inductees are Wylie Dewan Busse (Oakland Class of 1957), Delbert (Bert) Bailey (Oakland Class of 1979), David Weaver (Oakland Class of 1984), Mike Osborn (Carson-Macedonia Class of 1989), Maryann D’Angelo (Oakland Class of 1992), Stacey (Weaver) Cole (Oakland Class of 1992), and the 1958 Carson-Macedonia Softball Team, and coach Ken Roberts.
The parade will take place on Friday at 2 PM in Macedonia. The inductees will be honored, prior to the Riverside football game, at 6:30 on Friday evening. You can hear the full interview with Superintendent Mitchell below.