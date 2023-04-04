(Oakland) -- The search for the Riverside School District's next superintendent is down to two finalists.
School officials identify the finalists as Casey Moran, assistant director of special education in the Council Bluffs School District, and Dr. Stephanie Anderson, director of elementary education and student services with the Fort Dodge School District. Stakeholder groups and the Riverside School Board complete final interviews on Wednesday. Moran and Anderson were selected from among 16 original applicants and six semifinalists for final interviews.
One of the finalists will succeed Dr. Timothy Mitchell, who announced his retirement in January, effective at the end of the current school year.