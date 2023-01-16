(Oakland) -- Riverside's School District and its communities are launching a major initiative to improve facilities and civic pride.
The Riverside PRIDE Capital Campaign is a collaborative effort between the district and the cities of Oakland, Carson and Macedonia. It's designed to generate funding in support of positive experiences for current and future students, staff, alumni and the community through the completion of identified projects. Riverside School Superintendent Tim Mitchell tells KMA News the campaign has three main goals.
"To maintain a safe, high-quality environment for academic, co-curricular and extracurricular activities," said Mitchell, "completion of one-time facility improvements needed to promote some growth and success in the community and school, and just a lasting impact through a legacy of positive academic and economic growth for future generations."
Within the three goals are three phases for facilities upgrades. Phase one includes installation of a new Riverside welcome sign at the intersection of Highways 59 and 6--which is already completed--and construction of a donor wall.
"We have a We Are Riverside donor requisition wall, which is in process," he said. "It was completed toward the end of the football season, but will soon have donor recognition plaques on it, and also have all current Riverside logos, plus the Carson-Macedonia, Carson-Oakland and Macadonia logos on it as we continue to celebrate the coming together of all those communities."
Other phase one projects include a digital marquee sign--which is in progress, parking lot improvements, landscaping, repairs to the district's baseball and softball fields, and installation of an irrigation well, a retaining wall and landscaping for the district's Safe Room. Mitchell says phase two entails new turf at the school's football field, among other things.
"Originally, we had some issues with the football field," said Mitchell. "The football field's continue to struggle with the growing of grass because of the original grading up there, and the lack of ability to be on Oakland city water, and not being able to be water during the real heat of the summertime. So, that's why the well and then coming in and really putting in what would be a really nice high school football field to really highlight the success our football program has been having."
Also planned are a football field visitor's section, plus a satellite concession stand with restrooms for the baseball and softball field. The third phase calls for construction of a new amphitheater and an outdoor classroom. Mitchell says almost $750,000 has been raised through donations and foundation awards for the first two phases. That's about 65% of the combined cost of $1.5 million. Phase three totals around $3,000. Plans call for raising the remaining amount from public donations through the capital campaign. Anyone interested in donating should check to the Riverside PRIDE Committee Fund's Facebook page, or send a check to Community Foundation for Western Iowa, 536 East Broadway, Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503 (please write Riverside PRIDE Expendable Fund on your check's memo line).