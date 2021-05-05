(Oakland) -- Like many schools, the Riverside School District is winding down a school year unlike any other.
Riverside principal Nick Kroon recently joined AM in the AM's School Chatter segment to discuss the whirlwind year.
"It was unique from an administrator's side," Kroon said. "I've been reflecting on that (last year). We went in the fourth quarter and it was basically voluntary. It was interesting because of equity. That was unique."
Kroon says the faculty at Riverside entered last summer anticipating remote learning, but we prepared for anything.
"We thought we were going to start in August online," he said. "A lot of the summer was spent uploading stuff online. Then we met in person. The first semester was on pins & needles. We kept waiting for when an outbreak was going to hit and see how it was going to affect us."
Kroon says it wasn't all smooth sailing. And they entered a two-day remote-learning period around Thanksgiving.
"I think we had 373 kids somehow touched by COVID," he said. "A lot of those were quarantines, but we had to trace all of that and talk with Pottawattamie County Public Health. It was unique. The teachers had to get used to doing lessons online and in class, and doing it with masks."
Most of all, Kroon says he's proud of how his teachers persevered through the school year and all the obstacles that came their way. Riverside's school year closes on May 26th. Click below to hear the full interview with Kroon.