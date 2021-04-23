(Sidney) -- A Riverton man was arrested last weekend after leading authorities on a pursuit.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says deputies attempted to stop a silver Nissan Xterra on Sunday after it failed to slow down and move over for a deputy on another traffic stop. The vehicle fled from the stop near the 3700 block of Highway 2, leading authorities on a short pursuit at speeds over 80 mph.
Authorities arrested the driver -- 45-year-old William Joseph Estelle -- a short time later. He was charged with eluding, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also later charged with a violation of parole.
The Page County Sheriff's Office and Shenandoah Police Department assisted with the arrest.