William Estelle

(Sidney) -- A Riverton man was arrested last weekend after leading authorities on a pursuit.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says deputies attempted to stop a silver Nissan Xterra on Sunday after it failed to slow down and move over for a deputy on another traffic stop. The vehicle fled from the stop near the 3700 block of Highway 2, leading authorities on a short pursuit at speeds over 80 mph.

Authorities arrested the driver -- 45-year-old William Joseph Estelle -- a short time later. He was charged with eluding, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also later charged with a violation of parole.

The Page County Sheriff's Office and Shenandoah Police Department assisted with the arrest.

