(Sidney) -- A Riverton man was arrested on a warrant Friday.
The Fremont County Sheriff's says 37-year-old Nathaniel Fengel was arrested on an active Fremont County warrant on the original charge of seven counts of 1st Degree harassment, all aggravated misdemeanors. The Sheriff's Office says Fengel's arrest came after deputies took a report of the suspected harassment in late September, and a search warrant was later conducted in early October. Authorities say Fengel allegedly disseminated photographs or film of another person in a state of nudity without their consent.
Fengel was taken to the Fremont County Jail and later released after posting $10,000 cash bond.