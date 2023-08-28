(Riverton) -- Delays in replacement efforts on an outlet at the Riverton Wildlife Management Area have pushed back the pumping season.
This summer, construction crews were expected to replace the Spring Creek outlet and water control structure to the West Nishnabotna River. Matt Dollison is a wildlife biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which manages the Riverton WMA. While the pumping season in the area typically starts around August 15th, Dollison says plans to replace the aging outlet structure were pushed back due to delivery delays for the necessary parts.
"(The gate) was blowing out and we needed to replace it," said Dollison. "But, we had some delays on the pre-cast concrete and the metal-screw gates showing up, so that put us behind a little bit. We were hoping to have everything done and ready to pump by August 15th, but that wasn't the case."
However, with some construction-friendly weather recently, Dollison says crews should be wrapping up the replacement efforts soon.
"It's looking like we should be getting everything all covered up with dirt, which allows us to get power back on the pump, at least by September 1st and being able to get some water going out into to the north marsh at Riverton," he said. "That's assuming that there is enough water in the river, which is a pretty good question right now."
As they hope to begin pumping later this week, Dollison says hunters can expect some impact for the early parts of the duck hunting season, particularly north of county road J46.
"We won't be starting until around September, 1st or maybe even a little before," Dollison explained. "There's not going to be a lot of water in the north main marsh at Riverton for this early teal season--especially the beginning part of it."
However, the delay is not expected to impact the ability to pump water on the Jensen Tract south of J46. September 1st is also the opener for the early teal duck season. Dollison made his comments on the latest edition of "Outdoors in KMAland." You can hear the full interview below: