(Red Oak) – The city of Red Oak hopes to purchase a new ambulance at little to no cost for local taxpayers.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak city council approved the application process for USDA Rural Development funds to assist in the financing for a new ambulance. City administrator Brad Wright, in an interview with KMA News, says the funding dollars are the same ones that were used for the 8th Street culvert project that is nearing completion. Wright says the hope is the USDA dollars will cover more than half the cost of the new ambulance.
“So it’s 55 percent funding through the federal funds and 45 percent local,” Wright said. “The lady who we’ve worked with, Dee Fisher, had said there were more funds available, I mentioned this ambulance project to her and she said that would definitely fit. So again that’s what we approved tonight, applying for that pool of funds, and the ambulance will cost anywhere from $250,000-to-300,000.”
For the other 45 percent, Wright says the city will be able to utilize some of their COVID-19 dollars.
“And then the 45 percent, the local, we’ll actually be able to use some of our COVID money, the American Rescue Plan funds,” Wright said. “So the net out of local taxpayer dollars will be zero, you don’t get those kinds of situations very often so we’re pleased to be able to do that.”
The American Rescue Plan Act has provided nearly $350 billion dollars to state and local governments to offset the economic effects of the pandemic and was signed into law by President Biden back in March 2021. Wright says the opportunity came at a right time as first responders were informing the city of a need for a new ambulance.
“We’ve got four ambulances, we try to keep one as just a backup, it’s an old unit, but these ambulances put on a lot of miles, these guys do a lot of transfers, so it was time,” Wright said. “Especially with the situation that we are in, it is from what I understand a 12-24 lead time to order an ambulance and get one in, so they had just started talking to me that we really needed to start looking and thinking about that, and then this funding opportunity came up so the timing was perfect.”
However, it certainly isn’t the condition of the current ambulances, but rather to close the gap between the supply first responders have to the demand that is put on the vehicles.
“They’re all sound and solid, but they were just getting a lot of miles on them, so when we run as much as we do and are depended on by the hospital and for the 911 you have to keep good ambulances and you just have to keep a rotation going,” Wright said.
Wright says no currently used ambulance is specific to a single purpose and have all made several trips and transfers out to hospitals in Omaha and throughout KMAland.