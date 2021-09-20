(Red Oak) -- The city of Red Oak continued in their efforts to get community properties back into the hands of private owners.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council held public hearings and approved two resolutions for the disposal of two real estate properties now formerly owned by the city. The two properties included 103 West Reed Street, and 601 Sunset Avenue. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright says the efforts are part of a city-wide effort of improving nuisance properties.
"I talked a little bit with the council tonight, not only just the abandoned houses or the dangerous houses, that need to be demolished or acquired and renovated, but we're also very aggressively working on cleaning up nuisance properties," Wright said. "Our nuisance officer, Bill Deitering, has been doing a great job going after properties, and working with people who are willing to cooperate, but also moving forward with issuing the citations that need to take place if people do not cooperate."
Wright says the 103 West Reed Street property provides a clean slate for the new owner to work with.
"This is a property that we recently tore down the house, the neighbor is Felix Ramos, and he came to the city and made an offer for that property, and offered $4,000," Wright said. "So we did hold a public hearing on that, which received no comments or no other offers or bids on that, so the city council did move forward with approving a resolution approving the sale of that property for $4,000 to Mr. Ramos."
Meanwhile, the 601 Sunset Avenue property has a house that requires renovation, and Wright says it did garner a fair amount of interest.
"We received two bids, the high bid being from Bruce Rich in the amount of $11,435.69, so again city council held a public hearing, and then moved on approving the sale of that property to Mr. Rich," Wright said. "That will be with a contract that gives Mr. Rich 12 months to renovate that property and bring it up to code."
Additionally, the board also approved a resolution to set a public hearing for a third real estate property in the city. 105 East Linden Street is the third property in recent weeks to be up for sale, and Wright says a unique opportunity arose for the disposal method.
"That's a house that needs to be demolished, it's been sitting for some time, and the neighbor actually came to the city and said 'if you deem me the property, I will take care of demoing it,'" Wright said. "So obviously we are always excited when a neighboring property is willing to work with us and take some of that responsibility on as well. So, Mr. Howard Johnson is willing to take that on, so we'll have that public hearing at the next meeting and proceed with sale to Mr. Johnson."
The two formal disposal resolutions, as well as the resolution setting a public hearing for 105 East Linden Street, passed unanimously.
In other business, the board also approved Steve Adams to the Downtown Urban Renewal Board, and approved the Hotel/Motel application recommendations.