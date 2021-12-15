Road Closed

(Farragut) -- At least one road closure is reported in Fremont County.

Farragut Fire and Rescue reported late Wednesday evening that 370th Avenue or County Road M-16 was closed between 240th and 250th Street. No further information was given.

