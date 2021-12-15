(Farragut) -- At least one road closure is reported in Fremont County.
Farragut Fire and Rescue reported late Wednesday evening that 370th Avenue or County Road M-16 was closed between 240th and 250th Street. No further information was given.
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Updated: December 15, 2021 @ 9:14 pm
