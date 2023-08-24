(Creston) -- Motorists on U.S. Highway 34 in Union County are advised of a road construction project starting next week that could impact travel.
The Iowa Department of Transportation says beginning on Tuesday and running until Thursday, September 28th, weather permitting, construction crews will close lanes on Highway 34 between the east city limits of Creston to Thayer to mill the centerline rumble strip and place new asphalt in the roadway with rumble strips. A pilot car and flaggers will be on site in the work zone from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and a 16-foot lane width restriction will be in place during the project.
Motorists are urged to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. You can find all the latest travel information in Iowa at 511ia.org.