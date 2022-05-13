(Red Oak) -- A road construction worker was killed after being struck by a vehicle near Red Oak Thursday evening.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Highway 34 and Evergreen Avenue on the west side of Red Oak for a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident around 6:45 p.m. Authorities say Shawn Dale Kammerer of Red Oak was driving eastbound on Highway 34 approaching a transition area into a construction zone when he failed to obey a stop sign and struck a construction worker who was running a traffic control device.
The construction worker -- identified as Brian Kelly Parker of Harlan -- was taken to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The incident remains under investigation. The Red Oak Police Department, Red Oak Fire & EMS, Mills County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene.