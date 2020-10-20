(Clarinda) -- Crews are set to start road grinding work in parts of Page County.
County Engineer J.D. King says contract crews will begin Tuesday grinding rock into F Avenue -- or M44 -- between J52 and Northboro. Crews will place rock north to south this sweek and incorporate the material into the roadbed in preparation for base stabilization and seal coat work next spring. Speaking to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning, King said the same crew will also grind a significant portion of a county road in the southeast part of the county.
"Given the availability of that large reclaimer in the county, we also intend to grind bad areas on J55 east of Braddyville," said King. "That would be J55 where it separates from the route to quarry. We will not grind from the bridge to the quarry, but where J55 turns east and goes up the hill and then there's poor conditions of the roadway further east. We'll grind that up."
King says grinding that stretch of road will remove potholes and wheel ruts before winter sets in.
"That will improve the road for the winter," said King. "It will remain a rock surface until the possible wind farm activities are done on that road."
King says he anticipates base stabilization and seal coating of that stretch of J55 sometime in the future. Anyone with questions on the work can contact the Engineer's Office at (712) 542-2510.