(Hamburg) -- Progress is reported on reopening some of Fremont County's roads.
Fremont County Emergency Management announced on its Facebook page this week that 285th Street west of Bluff Road and Railroad Avenue west of Hamburg reopened earlier this week. County Engineer Dan Davis tells KMA News the road near the Ditch 6 levee was swamped by excess moisture last month.
"It comes out of Hamburg, just west of Ditch #6," said Davis. "It comes north, then it turns west, then it comes back to the Bluff Road. There was a railroad trestle, there's water that comes through, and goes down, and goes into Ditch 6 eventually. I think there's a little drainage issue down south of that. And, some water went over the road there--washed a little rock off. I think we got it rocked and reopened."
In addition, repairs are underway on County Road J-10 or Waubonsie Avenue near Bartlett. That road was closed was closed last November due to damage by vehicles transporting materials for levee repairs following last year's flooding. However, Davis says repairs to the railroad closing on J-10 near the I-29 Bartlett exit will be delayed, as an agreement has yet to be reached with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad officials.
"I don't think we're going to have a railroad agreement in time for this contractor to go ahead and do the final crossing," said Davis. "So, more than likely, we'll end up with a temporary crossing there for a little while. Then, we'll have to come back and shut it in order to complete the permanent crossing."
Other roads remain closed in the county, including J-24 or 155th Street west of Thurman, L-31 or 195th Avenue north of Highway 2 to 220th Street. 220th Street from Bluff Road to L-31 or 195th Avenue, Western Avenue south of Bartlett, and L-31 or 200th Avenue from J-10 or Waubonsie Avenue, north to the Fremont/Mills County line. Motorists are once again advised not to drive around the barricades blocking traffic.