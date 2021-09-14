(Clarinda) — Road crews in Page County are busy finishing up maintenance work as the summer season closes.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Page County Supervisors received a roads update from County Engineer J.D. King. King says one major project still in the work is a stabilization and sealing project on F Avenue — or M44 — near Northboro. King says contract crews ran into equipment issues late last week and early this week, stalling the project.
"They broke down last Friday and went home," said King. "They got another hose over the weekend. They ran it (Monday) part of the day. When that failed, they found one in Tennessee and brought it here today and run about half a day again before breaking down. So, they're bringing in another machine. This grinding in the powder has taken longer than anticipated. Our otta seal work -- in other words the surface of this -- is now scheduled for Friday and Saturday of this week."
Once the first layer of surfacing is put down on M44, King says the crew will move to J55 near Braddyville for similar work.
"That'll be the first lift and then they'll move over to the Braddyville stretch and grind cement powder into that and do otto seal on that," said King. "Then they'll go back to Northboro and flip-flop to get that second coat on."
Both of the otta seal projects are on farm-to-market roads. Additionally, crews have already prepped a portion of J20 for fog seal work on Friday. King says that project is a joint venture with Taylor County. Page County’s portion of the project covers J20 from Highway 71 to the Taylor County line.
"This will extend over into Taylor County," said King. "Taylor County is doing a stretch on over to Iowa 148. So, we're doing three miles and Taylor County is doing 10 miles."
King says both counties will save money by bidding the project as a joint venture. King also told the supervisors that plans for a resurfacing of M63 or the Stanton Road, as well as various seal coat work in the upcoming fiscal year, have been uploaded to the statewide system and will be approved by the board next week. In other business, the board approved the assignment of a county-held tax sale certificate for 707 Omaha Avenue in Essex to the city of Essex.