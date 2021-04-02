(Bedford) -- Taylor County officials are informing motorists of some upcoming road projects.
The Taylor County Road Department says both projects take place between Wednesday, April 7th at 7 a.m. and Wednesday, April 14th at 3:30 p.m. Officials say road maintenance crack ceiling by a contract crew takes place on 130th Street or County Road J-20 from the Page/Taylor county line east to Highway 148. Similar crack ceiling maintenance is planned on Tennessee Avenue, or County Road N-64 from 150th Street south to Highway 2.
Officials say both projects require a lane closure with a pilot car, so motorists should expect delays. Motorists are also advised to find alternate routes. Anyone with questions should contact the Taylor County Road Department at 712-523-2167 or the Page County Engineer's Office at 712-542-2510.