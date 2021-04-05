(Clarinda) -- Page County motorists are advised of another road repair project.
Page County Engineer J.D. King says crack filling work is planned on 130th Street--or County Road J-20--east of U.S. Highway 71 beginning Tuesday. The project begins on the west end, and works its way to the east, extending into Taylor County all the way through Highway 148. One lane of traffic will be closed during the project, with pilot cars running traffic control. Weather permitting, the project is expected to take three days. Motorists should watch for road workers.
Anyone with questions should contact the Page County Engineer's Office at 712-542-2510.