(Clarinda) -- Road crews will be busy in another part of Page County the next few days.
Page County Engineer J.D. King says work on a pavement maintenance project was scheduled to begin this (Wednesday) afternoon on Hackberry Avenue, or County Road M-48 between County Road J-52 in Coin and the Missouri State Line near Blanchard. King says a contract road maintenance crew will clean and reseal joints in the concrete pavement. Work will occupy one lane at a time, with flaggers and pilot cars providing traffic control. Work should take approximately three days---weather permitting. Plans call for repairs to start at Coin, then work south.
Motorists encountering road maintenance work are asked to slow down and pay attention to flaggers, or find another route for travel. Anyone with questions should contact the Page County Engineer's Office at 712-542-2510.